

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release August numbers for consumer and producer prices on Tuesday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.6 percent on year, slowing from 2.8 percent in July. Producer prices are predicted to sink an annual 0.9 percent after easing 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide August figures for money stock; the M2 stock is expected to hold steady at an annual 2.4 percent, while M3 is called unchanged at 2.0 percent.



New Zealand will release August data for credit card spending; in July, overall electronic spending was down 0.3 percent on month and retail card spending eased 0.1 percent.



Australia will see August results for the indexes for business confidence and conditions from NAB; in July, their scores were +4 and +2, respectively.



The Philippines will provide July data for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were worth $8.48 billion and exports were at $6.01 billion for a trade deficit of $2.47 billion.



