Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8J4 ISIN: GB00B01D1K48 Ticker-Symbol: V4T 
Tradegate
05.09.19
12:15 Uhr
0,895 Euro
+0,029
+3,29 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
VECTURA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VECTURA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,873
0,913
09:44
0,871
0,913
09:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VECTURA
VECTURA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VECTURA GROUP PLC0,895+3,29 %