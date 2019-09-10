

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) announced that Kassel District Court appointed Ilonka Nussbaumer as a member of the Supervisory Board of SMA Solar. The appointment follows the resignation of Reiner Wettlaufer. Since February 1, 2019, Ilonka Nussbaumer has been Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at Danfoss.



'We are pleased that Ilonka Nussbaumer, an extremely competent and highly qualified individual, will succeed Reiner Wettlaufer as a member of the SMA Supervisory Board. She is an internationally experienced manager with outstanding knowledge, particularly in the field of human resources,' said Erik Ehrentraut, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



