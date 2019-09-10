

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday after inflation data from China signaled weakness in domestic and overseas demand.



Investors also awaited cues from the ECB, Fed and BoJ meetings for fresh clues on the monetary policy outlook.



ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to unleash a barrage of stimulus on Thursday to shore up economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade war.



In economic releases, France's industrial production recovered in July but the pace of growth was weaker than expected, figures from the statistical office Insee showed.



Industrial output expanded 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to a 2.3 percent fall in June. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.



France payroll job creation grew at a slower pace in the second quarter, another report revealed.



Net payroll job creation reached 56,200, up 0.2 percent from the previous quarter. This was slower than the 0.4 percent increase in the previous quarter.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 22 points, or 0.39 percent, at 5,567 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



