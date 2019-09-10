

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer prices increased at a steady pace in August, the Czech Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



Inflation came in at 2.9 percent in August, the same rate as seen in July. Inflation was forecast to ease to 2.8 percent.



Cost of housing, water and electricity provided the highest positive contribution, while clothing and footwear dropped 3 percent, contributing negatively.



Prices of goods and services advanced 2.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent in August.



Another report showed that import price declined at a faster pace of 1.7 percent annually in July after easing 0.7 percent in June. On month, import prices slid 0.4 percent in July.



At the same time, export prices decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year, in contrast to a 0.1 percent rise in June. Export prices fell 0.2 percent from June.



