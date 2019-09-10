

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Encana Corp. (ECA, ECA.TO) announced the promotion of Michael McAllister to president. Also, the company promoted Greg Givens to chief operating officer. McAllister previously served as the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer. Givens previously served as vice president and general manager of Texas Operations. The company said the changes to executive team are effective immediately.



The company also promoted Brendan McCracken to executive vice president - corporate development and external relations. Previously, he served as vice president and general manager of Canadian operations.



