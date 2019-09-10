

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in August, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



Inflation slowed to 3.1 percent in August from 3.3 percent in July. A similar lower rate was last posted in February. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 3.2 percent.



Food prices advanced 5.6 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices climbed 8.8 percent. Consumers paid 2.8 percent more for services.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in July.



Core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on month and increased 3.7 percent annually in August.



