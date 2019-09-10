

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned against Yellowfin Tuna Steaks sold by grocery retailer Korger in its stores in many states over scombroid poisoning.



The FDA noted that Kroger on September 5 agreed to remove all yellowfin tuna steaks from their stores after the agency became aware of multiple scombroid poisoning cases in individuals. They consumed tuna steaks purchased from three separate Kroger retail locations in Ohio.



The recall involves yellowfin tuna steaks that may be sold as raw product at the seafood counter or seasoned in store-prepped Styrofoam trays. The affected steaks have sell by dates from August 29, 2019 to September 14, 2019.



The agency has urged consumers who recently experienced symptoms of scombroid poisoning after eating yellowfin tuna steaks to contact their healthcare providers and to report their symptoms to their local Health Department.



The regulatory authority said it is also working with the distributor to remove any additional product from the market.



Scombroid poisoning is caused by eating fish that has not been properly refrigerated or preserved. Such fish contains high levels of histamine. The symptoms, which resemble an allergic reaction, usually develop within a few minutes to an hour after eating contaminated fish. People usually get better within 12 hours even without treatment.



In early September, American Beef Packers Inc. had recalled about 24,428 pounds of raw beef products that are deemed unfit for human consumption.



In mid August, Tyson Foods recalled approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product due to extraneous materials contamination.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX