

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) said the company is partnering with Knorr Professional and WWF-UK to ensure more sustainable meals to diners. Sodexo will feature recipes inspired by Knorr and WWF-UK's Future 50 Foods report, 50 nutritious foods that are healthy.



'We are helping consumers as they look for ways to adopt more sustainable diets. Future 50 Foods represents an exciting opportunity for our chefs to innovate in the kitchen and share Sodexo's Love of Food with diners in a way that's also good for the planet,' said John Wright, SVP Sodexo Food Platform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX