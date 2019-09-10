

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) is partnering the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Mercy Corps, and the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation to provide in-kind donations for those affected by the devastating Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.



The category 5 hurricane, with winds reaching 185mph, had destroyed large areas of Greater Abaco Island and Grand Bahama between September 1 and 3, billed as the worst disaster in Bahamas history.



The hurricane is estimated to have rendered more than 70,000 homeless and in need of food, water and shelter.



Amazon will fly two air cargo flights to the Bahamas to deliver Amazon-donated relief items and a curated wish list of emergency supplies to its nonprofit partners for distribution in the affected areas.



The company has also urged its customers to lend their support by donating essential items for the deliveries through wish lists curated by nonprofit partners at www.amazon.com/disasterrelief by September 13 to go on the relief planes.



The retail giant noted that customers can also make cash donations, donate supplies directly to nonprofits for the Bahamas and Carolinas, or just say, 'Alexa, donate to Hurricane Dorian relief at American Red Cross.'



Amazon said it has supported 10 natural disasters until now in 2019. The company, its employees and customers donated an equivalent of more than $15 million in product and cash for 25 disasters around the world since 2017.



Previously, Amazon Air cargo flew a full load of humanitarian relief items to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Maria. It also worked closely with the Red Cross to fly donated items to Hawaii to help with disaster relief efforts after the Kilauea volcano erupted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX