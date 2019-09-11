Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWUA ISIN: GB00B61TVQ02 Ticker-Symbol: IJCA 
Frankfurt
11.09.19
08:08 Uhr
7,070 Euro
+0,185
+2,69 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,165
7,285
10:30
7,165
7,280
10:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INCHCAPE
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INCHCAPE PLC7,070+2,69 %