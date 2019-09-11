

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace company Chemring Group plc (CHG.L) Wednesday, in its update for the period to 10 September 2019, said its trading during the period progressed as planned, and that it expects its current expectations for the year to remain unchanged.



During the period, the Group's Sensors and Information sector witnessed continued strong performance, while performance in Countermeasures and Energetics sector was in line with its expectations.



In addition, the Group said a process to exit its one remaining commoditised energetics business in Florida is ongoing and that it will provide further updates as and when required.



