Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFNS ISIN: GB00B45C9X44 Ticker-Symbol: CMN1 
Frankfurt
11.09.19
09:13 Uhr
2,005 Euro
-0,040
-1,96 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMRING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMRING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,040
2,140
10:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMRING
CHEMRING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEMRING GROUP PLC2,005-1,96 %