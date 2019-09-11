

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's headline inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.9 percent year-on-year after a 4.1 percent increase in July. In June, prices rose 3.8 percent annually.



Food prices increased 5.02 percent annually and non-food prices grew 2.98 percent. Services costs climbed 4.23 percent.



The CPI edged up 0.06 percent from the previous month.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, was 4.1 percent in August, same as in July.



