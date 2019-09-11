

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Wednesday the launch of Fosaprepitant for Injection, the therapeutic generic equivalent of EMEND (fosaprepitant) for injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). It is among the first generics to launch this product.



The EMEND for Injection brand had an U.S. sales of approximately $279 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2019 according to IQVIA Health.



Dr. Reddy's Fosaprepitant for Injection is available in 150 mg single-dose vial for reconstitution.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX