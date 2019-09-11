

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a moderately higher opening for Wall Street. Producer Price Index for August is the important economic report on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive. The investors are looking ahead to U.S. -China trade talks to begin next week. As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 19.50 points.



U.S. Stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 3.28 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 8,084.16. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 73.92 points or 0.3 percent to 26,909.43 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.96 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,979.39.



On the economic front, the Producer Price Index or PPI for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, lower than 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the Inflation Expectation was up 2.0 percent. Wholesale Trade for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month the inventories were unchanged.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 4.8 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were down 2.4 million barrels.



10-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.41 percent at 3,008.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied as much as 1.78 percent to finish at 27,159.06.



Japanese shares ended higher for the seventh straight session. The Nikkei average jumped 205.66 points, or 0.96 percent, to 21,597.76 while the broader Topix index closed 1.65 percent higher at 1,583.66.



Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 23.90 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,638 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 24.20 points, or 0.36 percent, at 6,752.20.



European shares are trading positive. France's CAC 40 is adding 32.15 points or 0.57 percent. Germany's DAX is climbing 113.12 points or 0.92 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding 72.60 points or 1.01 percent. Swiss Market Index progressing 63.34 points or 0.63 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is up 0.55 percent.



