

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest uptick in U.S. producer prices in the month of August.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in August after rising by 0.2 percent in July. Economists had expected prices to come in unchanged.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices rose by 0.3 percent in August after edging down by 0.1 percent in July. Core prices had been expected to increase by 0.2 percent.



