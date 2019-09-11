

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mexican fast food chain Taco bell is planning to launch new vegetarian menu from Thursday. They will provide first ever dedicated in-store vegetarian menu board also.



The new menu includes Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito, 7-Layer Burrito as well as Bean Burrito. The chain has been selling Bean Burrito for the last 50 years and it is the second best selling item.



Fast food restaurants, of late, have been keen on introducing vegetarian food. In 2015, Taco Bell had started its American Vegetarian Association-certified quick serve restaurants. They are currently offering 13 vegetarian menu items, which are customizable by adding a variety of sauces, and add-ons.



Taco Bells claimed that they have 26 vegan items out of the 36 certified vegetarian ingredients. These items could be customized in surprisingly 8 million ways.



