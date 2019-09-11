

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) has announced a voluntary recall of about 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a faulty brake issue.



The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years. The auto giant has also recalled Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.



According to GM, the pump in the power-assist brakes can create less vacuum power than required, increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash. The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the problem in November of last year. There have been 113 reports of crashes and 13 injuries related to the problem, GM says.



Dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module at no cost to customers. Owners were to be notified starting September 6.



GM says the problems occur rarely and mostly at low speeds like driving in parking lots. Even with the problem, the brakes 'continue to function and exceed the requirements of the appropriate federal motor vehicle safety standard,' GM spokesman Dan Flores said.



