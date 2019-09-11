Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is very positive as two of our favorite pot stocks continue to rise and the U.S. federal government ordered 3.2 million grams of cannabis to be grown legally for scientific research.The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) wants that amount of marijuana to be grown in the U.S. in 2020 in order to study the effects of the substance. (Source: "DEA Wants 3.2 Million Grams Of Marijuana Legally Grown In 2020," Forbes, September 11, 2019.)This is another demonstration of the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...