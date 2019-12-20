

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) shares have jumped over 20% in 2019, reflecting confidence of investors in the company's merger and organic growth plan.



St. Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab is a global supplier of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to the food, energy, healthcare, industrial and hospitality markets. It is also a supplier of chemicals used by beef and poultry processors - to reduce pathogens, such as E. coli and salmonella - in uncooked beef and poultry.



On Thursday, Ecolab announced it will merge its Upstream Energy business, ChampionX, with Texas-based Apergy Corp., which is reportedly valued at $4.40 billion, in stock and debt.



Under the agreement, Woodlands, Texas-based Apergy (APY) will combine with Ecolab's upstream energy business, which makes chemicals used in oil fields and well-drilling activities. St



Earlier this year, Ecolab announced its intent to spin off its Upstream Energy business, which is comprised of Oil Field Chemicals and WellChem and provides oilfield specialty chemicals and services solutions globally.



The business generated roughly $2.4 billion of revenue, $170 million of operating income, and $340 million of EBITDA in 2018. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-year 2020.



'This transaction is a terrific development for both Apergy and ChampionX. It brings together two established industry leaders, creating a strong and focused entity with an experienced management team, considerable scale and a broader range of solutions that better serve customer needs,' said Ecolab CEO Doug Baker in a statement. 'Given that we have already been working towards a spinoff of ChampionX, we expect this to be a smooth transition for the business.'



Ecolab had acquired the upstream business as part of acquisitions of Nalco Holding Co. in 2011 and Champion Technology in 2013.



Last week, the company also pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by half by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.



In October, Ecolab narrowed its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to $5.80 to $5.90 range, from previous outlook of $5.80 to $6.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $5.86.



