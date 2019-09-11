

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ragdoll & Rockets has recalled about 14,100 children's loungewear due to violation of federal flammability standard.



The company said it has recalled the children's loungewear as it fails to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



The firm said it has not received any injury reports, however, asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled loungewear, take it away from children and contact Ragdoll & Rockets for instructions on receiving a full refund.



The recall involves five styles of children's 100 percent micro polyester fleece sleepwear. The recalled sleepwear was sold in sizes 2 through 6 and S through XL. The recalled styles include a one-piece, hooded and footed children's onesie, pants with waistband drawstring, shorts, long-sleeved crew top and, 'Cozy Baby Onesie'.



The recalled products were sold exclusively at children's boutiques nationwide and online at www.ragdollandrockets.com from May 2018 through May 2019 for between $16 and $28.



