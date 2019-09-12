

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release July figures for core machine orders on Thursday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are expected to sink 8.1 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year after soaring 13.9 percent on month and 12.5 percent on year in June.



Japan also will see July numbers for its tertiary industry index and August data for producer prices. The tertiary industry index is predicted to fall 0.3 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in June. Producer prices are tipped to sink 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 0.6 percent yearly drop in July.



Australia will see September results for its consumer inflation forecast in August, inflation was pegged at 3.5 percent.



New Zealand will release August figures for food prices; in July, food prices rose 1.1 percent on month.



Hong Kong will provide Q2 figures for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial production was up 1.1 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year.



The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.



Singapore will see July data for retail sales; in June, sales were down 2.2 percent on month and 8.9 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed Thursday and Friday for Chuseok Day and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX