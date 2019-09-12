

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.3 percent on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - shy of expectations for a drop of 0.2 percent following the flat reading in July.



On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.9 percent - again missing estimates for a fall of 0.8 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in the previous month.



Export prices were down 1.2 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices dropped 0.5 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year in August.



