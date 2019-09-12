

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent on month in July, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 896.9 billion yen.



That beat expectations for a fall of 8.1 percent following the 13.9 percent surge in June.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders rose 0.3 percent - again exceeding expectations for a fall of 4.3 percent following the 12.5 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 0.1 percent in July.



