

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's final consumer prices for August are due. According to preliminary estimate, consumer prices rose 1 percent annually.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 118.93 against the yen, 1.1014 against the greenback, 0.8935 against the pound and 1.0937 against the franc as of 1.55 am ET.



