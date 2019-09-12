

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY.PK) said a Phase III IMpower110 study evaluating Tecentriq as a first-line monotherapy compared with cisplatin or carboplatin and pemetrexed or gemcitabine in advanced non-squamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer met its primary endpoint in an interim analysis showing that Tecentriq monotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant overall survival. Roche said it will now submit the data to global health authorities, including the FDA and EMA.



Also, the company announced that a full pivotal phase III study to treat neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder showed that satralizumab monotherapy achieved a 55% reduction in the risk of relapses compared to placebo in the overall population.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX