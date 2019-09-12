Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019

WKN: 880225 ISIN: GB0006043169 Ticker-Symbol: MZP 
Tradegate
12.09.19
09:04 Uhr
2,246 Euro
+0,056
+2,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
2,225
2,281
09:15
2,215
2,273
09:15
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
