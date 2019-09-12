

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported first-half statutory profit before tax of 202 million pounds compared to 136 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 6.47 pence compared to 3.73 pence. Profit before tax and exceptionals increased to 198 million pounds from 188 million pounds. EPS before exceptionals was 6.29 pence compared to 6.01 pence, a year ago.



First-half total revenue was up 0.4% to 8.83 billion pounds from 8.80 billion pounds, last year. Total revenue growth was 0.3% (excluding fuel). Group like-for-like sales-ex-fuel/ex-VAT were up 0.2%, for the period.



The proposed interim ordinary dividend is up 4.3% to 1.93 pence. The Group also proposed a special dividend of 2.00 pence per share, which will take the total interim dividend up 2.1% to 3.93 pence.



