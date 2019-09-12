

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc. (RCDO.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2019 declined to 26.5 million pounds from 27.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent grew to 19.8 million pounds or 36.9 pence per share from 17.6 million pounds or 32.8 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying basic earnings per share for the year decreased 3% to 53.7 pence from 55.1 pence in the previous year.



Group revenue increased 2% to 384.4 million pounds from last year. Organic revenue increased by 1%, after normalising for the impact of the acquisitions of TE in the current year and Control Point Corp. in September 2017 of the prior year.



The company increased the total dividend for the year by 4% to 21.28 pence per ordinary share. The proposed final dividend of 15.28 pence will be paid on 21 November 2019 to shareholders who are on the register of members at the close of business on 8 November 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX