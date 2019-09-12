

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's inflation eased as estimated in August, final data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 1.7 percent increase in July. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate released on August 29.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent as previously estimated in August largely reflecting weak energy prices.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, slowed to 1 percent from 1.1 percent in July.



Month-on-month, the HICP slid 0.1 percent in August, in line with flash estimate. Both monthly and annual HICP rates matched preliminary estimate.



