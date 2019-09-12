

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) has acquired a stake in Nexeon, a UK headquartered battery material and licensing company. Nexeon develops, produces and sells silicon-based anode materials. Nexeon works with OEMs and battery companies to enable next generation lithium-ion batteries. It has an application engineering facility in Yokohama, Japan.



'Today's agreement is a key step in strengthening our activities in silicon-based anode materials for next-generation batteries by putting them on an even broader base,' said Christian Hartel, responsible for R&D on WACKER's Executive Board.



