

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports and British American Tobacco unveiled plans to cut 2,300 jobs.



Brexit remained in focus, with Premier Boris Johnson facing calls to reverse his suspension of parliament after a Scottish court ruled it illegal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,338 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.



London Stock Exchange edged down slightly after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing offered to buy it for 36.6 billion U.S. dollars.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 1-2 percent on hopes of a breakthrough in negotiations between the world's two largest economies.



Tobacco giant BAT rallied 2 percent on news it would lay off 2,300 employees globally by January.



Morrisons jumped 3.4 percent. The grocer said it had seen 'robust progress' in sales and profit in its first half.



Inkjet printer components specialist XAAR surged 19 percent after it agreed to sell 20 percent of its holding in Xaar 3D to U.S. company Stratasys for $10 million.



