

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $52.2 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $11.8 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $52.2 Mln. vs. $11.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.03



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX