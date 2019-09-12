

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that, in August 2019, the Group airlines welcomed more than 14.1 million passengers, up 2.9 percent from a year ago. The available seat kilometres were up 1.8 percent over the previous year, while sales were up 2.7 percent. Seat load factor rose by 0.8 percentage points to 87.2 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried around 10.2 million passengers in August, up 3.3 percent from last year. Available seat kilometres increased by 3.1 percent, while sales volume was up by 4.0 percent. Seat load factor increased by 0.7 percentage points to 87.3 percent.



