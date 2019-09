BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50 percent.



The euro was steady against its major counterparts ahead of the decision.



The euro was worth 1.1026 against the greenback, 118.95 against the yen, 0.8948 against the pound and 1.0922 against the franc at 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX