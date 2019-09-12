

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS) announced the promotion of Bill Steinkrauss to Chief Financial Officer. He most recently served as Treasurer and Vice President of Finance. Steinkrauss joined the company in 2016.



'I am honored to take on this new role at Curis at such an exciting time, as we advance each of our three clinical programs toward data readouts before the end of the year. I look forward to joining the leadership team and working to execute on our mission to develop the next generation of targeted drugs for the treatment of cancer,' said Steinkrauss.



