

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jobless Claims and Consumer Price Index for August likely to be in focus on Thursday. Investors also are looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting next week.



The European Central Bank announced a host of stimulus measures, including a deposit rate cut and restarting asset purchases, as expected, to boost the euro area economy in the final rate-setting session chaired by the outgoing President Mario Draghi.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.



U.S. Futures point to a higher opening for Wall Street.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 84 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 42.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed surged on Wednesday. The Dow advanced 227.61 points or 0.9 percent to 27,137.04, the Nasdaq jumped 85.52 points or 1.1 percent to 8,169.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 21.54 points or 0.7 percent to 3,000.93.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, lower than 0.3 percent in the prior month.



The Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 215K while it was 217K in the previous week.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 84 bcf.



Ten year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The U.S. Treasury Budget for August twill be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $172.8 billion, while it recorded a deficit of $119.7 billion in the prior month.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.762 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was up$20.6 billion.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese shares ended on a firmer note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 22.42 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,031.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.23 percent at 27,095.29.



Japanese shares hit a four-month high. The Nikkei average climbed 161.85 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 21,759.61. The broader Topix index closed 0.72 percent higher at 1,595.10



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 16.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,654.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 13.50 points, or 0.20 percent, at 6,765.70.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 26.83 points or 0.48 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 69.85 points or 0.50 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 21.58 points or 0.31 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 12.98 points or 0.13 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.69 percent.



