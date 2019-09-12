A Pot Stock to Think AboutBeaten-down stocks are usually not the safest bets. But if the situation at an out-of-favor company turns out to be not as bad as what market participants had thought, the stock might be able to make a strong comeback.With that in mind, let's check out TILT Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TLLTF, CNSX:TILT). Most people have never heard of TILT Holdings, but the company comes from one of the fastest-growing industries in the stock market: marijuanaHeadquartered in Boston, TILT Holdings is a vertically integrated technology and infrastructure cannabis company.You don't really hear about TILT Holdings stock when analysts talk about.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...