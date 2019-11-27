

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toys R Us is making a comeback this holiday season with two retail stores.



The toy retailer will open two smaller-format permanent Toys R Us stores, with the first one to launch this Saturday at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey. The store will open in early December at Simon Property Group's The Galleria in Houston.



Toys R Us' was forced to liquidate last year, closing its entire fleet of stores. Tru Kids, the revitalized brand's parent company, has since teamed up with Target to relaunch Toys R Us' website.



'We wanted to make sure that everywhere you turned in the store there was interactivity,' said Richard Barry, president and CEO of Tru Kids, in an interview at the Paramus store, CNBC reports. 'We have an amazing number of digital experiences throughout the store, but we also have good old analog [experiences]. ... Take the products out of the boxes and kids will be able to get their hands on them.'



The Toys R Us location in Paramus spans about 6,000 square feet. It will be staffed with roughly a dozen toy pros, who are trained to test toys with kids and their parents.



In July, Tru Kids had revealed that it would be team up with software retailer b8ta to open stores again. The company plans to open 10 stores nationwide in 2020, including a larger flagship store in New York.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX