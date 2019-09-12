

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced the appointment of Richard Allison, Jr., CEO of Domino's; Andrew Campion, CFO of NIKE; and Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple's Vice President, to the Starbucks Board of Directors, effective Sept. 11, 2019. These appointments increase Starbucks Board of Directors to 13.



Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Starbucks, said: 'Their expertise across global technology, retail and customer experience at scale will accelerate our drive to innovate in a way that's relevant to our customers and inspiring to our partners.'



