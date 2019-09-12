

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L, BTI) said Thursday that it fully supports the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's efforts to ensure the safety of those consumers who use vaping liquids and devices. It does not include oils containing THC or Vitamin E Acetate.



The company said it confident that it will submit its planned Pre-Market Tobacco Applications or PMTA for its four main VUSE products in the U.S. before the FDA's deadline of May 2020 which, if approved, will enable Reynolds business to continue selling its VUSE branded vaping products within the new USA regulatory framework.



Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer, British American Tobacco, said, 'We have always been clear that children should not use vapour products... we share the FDA's concern that the marketing of some flavours could resonate with children. At the same time it is hard to overestimate the role that the responsible marketing of flavours plays in helping adult consumers move on from combustible products to alternative tobacco and nicotine products.'



The company noted that it has supported measures to remove products which could be attractive to, or targeted at, children. It also has procedures in place to ensure our products are only ever marketed to adult smokers and vapers.



The company said it is looking forward to receiving the FDA's final guidance on flavours and its US business will work with them regarding the proposed changes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX