

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see final July numbers for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The previous reading for output suggested an increase of 1.3 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year, while capacity utilization was down 2.6 percent on month.



New Zealand will see August results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 48.2.



Malaysia will release July data for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 68.6 percent.



Finally, the markets in South Korea remain closed on Friday for Chuseok Day, while Taiwan and China are also off for the Mid-Autumn Festival. All three will reopen on Monday.



