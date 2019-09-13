

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY.PK) said data from three phase III open-label extension studies demonstrated that patients who were treated with OCREVUS for six years or more had reduced risk of disability progression in relapsing multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis. The company said the results show earlier treatment with OCREVUS reduced the risk of disability progression and the effect was sustained over time.



OCREVUS is the first and only therapy approved for both relapsing multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis.



