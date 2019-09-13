

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Friday that Frankfurt Airport served about 6.9 million passengers for the month of August, which is an increase of 1.7 percent over the same month last year.



Flight movements during the month remained at the same level of last year's with 46,395 take-offs and landings. Cargo tonnage was down 5.2 percent to 173,122 tons.



On the international front, passengers served in Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport was up 4.5 percent, while Brazilian airports, Fortaleza and Porto Alegre witnessed a decline of 3.8 percent.



Passengers at Peruvian Lima rose 6.6 percent year on year, while passenger volumes at the Bulgarian Flugh Fen Varna and Burgas dropped by 9.0 percent.



