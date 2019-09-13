Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Xetra
12.09.19
17:35 Uhr
76,76 Euro
-0,34
-0,44 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,88
77,08
08:00
76,62
76,90
12.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRAPORT AG76,76-0,44 %