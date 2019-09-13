

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in three years in August, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. The rate matched the estimate published on August 29.



This was the weakest rate since September 2016, when the rate was 0.2 percent. Headline inflation slowed in August mainly due to a fall in electricity prices, the INE said.



Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent, as estimated, after easing 0.6 percent in July.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 0.6 percent rise in July. The HICP also decreased 0.1 percent on month in August. Both annual and monthly rates came in line with flash estimate.



