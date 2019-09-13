

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area foreign trade data for July. Economists forecast the trade surplus to fall to EUR 17.5 billion from EUR 17.9 billion in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While euro held steady against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 119.79 against the yen, 1.0956 against the franc, 0.8910 against the pound and 1.1091 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



