

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) said it has received a contract from the London Borough of Bexley. The long-term contract is valued at 32 million pounds. Under the agreement, Capita will maximise the use of digital technologies to provide citizen- centred services in a manner that makes accessing them easy and efficient. The Group has partnered with Bexley since 1996.



Andy Start, CEO of Government Services at Capita, said: 'We are delighted to have been selected as their partner to continue to provide these critical services and deliver better outcomes for the authority and its residents.'



