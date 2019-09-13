

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and The Walt Disney Studios (DIS) have entered a five-year partnership to produce and distribute content on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. By moving many of the production and postproduction workflows to the cloud, Walt Disney Studios can create content more quickly and efficiently. The partnership will also help Walt Disney Studios to streamline many of its processes.



Kate Johnson, president of Microsoft US, said: 'With Azure as the platform cloud for content, we're excited to work with the team at StudioLAB to continue to drive innovation across Disney's broad portfolio of studios.'



