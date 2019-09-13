

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.9 percent rise in July. In June, inflation was 2.6 percent.



Price for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.2 percent annually in August, while transportation cost declined 1.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



The core inflation climbed to 2.4 percent in August from 2.5 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.1 percent in August, the same rate as seen in July.



