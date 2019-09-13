

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation remained stable in August, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in August, the same rate as seen in July. The initial estimate was a 2.8 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 7.2 percent annually in August and those of restaurants and hotels rose 4.7 percent.



Prices for clothing and footwear, and communication declined by 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August, as initially estimated.



