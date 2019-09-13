

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp. has appointed Timothy McLevish as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1. Carrier will become a public company after completing its separation from United Technologies Corp. (UTX) in the first half of 2020.



Dave Gitlin, Carrier's President & CEO, said: 'Tim brings world-class financial experience, having served as a public company CFO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Kraft, Ingersoll-Rand and Mead Corp.'



McLevish has nearly 30 years of financial leadership experience. He most recently served as senior advisor to the CEO at Walgreens Boots Alliance.



